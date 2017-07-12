SEC Media Day 3 recap: Bama fans turn out in droves

It was a madhouse at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham this morning, with Alabama fans crowded into the center of the lobby, some having arrived as early as 5 a.m.
Check out these dedicated Tide fans, some have been here since dawn! #SECMediaDays #Day3 #RollTide #Alabama #SEC #SECMD17 #LOVEIT pic.twitter.com/nj2pa8FpQ1— WAFF 48 (@waff48) July 12, 2017
Coach Nick Saban took the stage in the main media room just after 9 a.m. Not long after he made his grand entrance downstairs, flanked by security and looking like the king of Alabama.
Nick Saban arriving to #SECMD17 like the king of Alabama. #RollTide #SEC pic.twitter.com/G2DeBlWvTw— WAFF 48 (@waff48) July 12, 2017
Saban was congenial and spoke glowingly about the “outstanding” 11 years he’s spent in Tuscaloosa. In his prepared remarks, he touched on the dominance of the SEC and highlighted academic and personal successes of the program before moving on to football.
After taking questions from the media and graciously thanking the crowd, Saban moved out and Bradley Bozeman, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Calvin Ridley moved in to do their own question and answer sessions.
Some fans have been in the lobby since before 6 a.m. Very cool of the staff here to pass out hotdogs to the crowd! #SECMD17 #RollTide #SEC pic.twitter.com/gVqJstihhm— WAFF 48 (@waff48) July 12, 2017
As the morning wore on the crowd in the lobby wasn’t just hungry for some face-time with Saban and company, they were just plain hungry. And just like that, the hotel staff arrived like angels from heaven, carrying trays of hot dogs to pass out to the fans on hand.
Alabama players exited the hotel just after noon, descending down the escalator into the lobby and signing autographs as they worked their way to the door. They weren't able to connect with everyone, leaving some fans disappointed.
It was quite a scene as Nick Saban left the building today. This was as close as we could get! #SECMD17 #bama #RollTide #kingofalabama pic.twitter.com/6DEWUaAYtd— WAFF 48 (@waff48) July 12, 2017
After stopping by the ESPN set of the Paul Finebaum Show, Saban headed for the exit around 12:30 p.m. Fans followed him through the lobby to the exit, pleading for an autograph and a little face time.
Nick Saban takes the ESPN stage. He's all smiles ???? up there with Paul Finebaum. #SECMediaDays #SEC #Day3 #Alabama #RollTide #SECMD17 #bama pic.twitter.com/KR091Yj54E— WAFF 48 (@waff48) July 12, 2017
Coach Saban stopped to sign a few autographs before heading out to meet the police escort that was awaiting him outside.
Saban signed a few autographs, but many fans were audibly displeased with his short trip through gauntlet.
And just like that...he was gone.
