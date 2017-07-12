Drug bust nets thousands of dollars and over 9,000 pills in Toney

A massive drug bust in Toney netted thousands of dollars worth of prescription drugs that were about to hit the streets. But now they are in an evidence room in the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

One man was arrested in connection with the drug bust, 42-year old Doyle Kordell Hawk of Huntsville. He faces four trafficking charges for cocaine, oxycodone, fentanyl, and morphine.

HUGE DRUG BUST for @mcsosheriffAL. They've confiscated 9,000 pills, they believe came from pharmacy burglaries from outside our area @waff48 pic.twitter.com/dv5C3Vls5b — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) July 12, 2017

Over 9,000 pills and controlled substances were seized from what they're calling a "drop house" in Toney.

Captain Michael Salamonsky says they believe the drugs came from pharmacy burglaries outside of North Alabama, but they're in the process of checking serial numbers on the bottles.

They were all seized from a house in Toney, HSV "multi-state" offender arrested. They believe the Toney house was a "drop house" — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) July 12, 2017

Among the drugs seized were Adderall, codeine syrup, Cialis, focalyn, fentanyl, cocaine, and oxycodone as well as $3,500 in cash.

“I want the people of Madison County to know that the Madison County Sheriff's Office, we chase bad guys,” said Salomonsky. “That's what we do. We do it all the time, and we do it day and night. What I also want them to know is that we are out here attempting to the best job we can out here trying to protect and serve our public.”

