Drug bust nets thousands of dollars and over 9,000 pills in Toney

North Courtland protesters took the streets Tuesday night, demanding answers behind a recent double murder.More >>
A Gadsden man is in trouble in Boaz after a series of assaults.More >>
A fourth case of Vibrio Vulnificus has been confirmed by the mobile county health department. Health officials say a person contracted the bacteria at the end of June in Mobile Bay near the eastern tip of Dauphin Island.More >>
The Madison Police Department’s new police chief was sworn in Monday night at the city council meeting.More >>
Morgan County Schools could break ground as early as this month on a $6.8 million athletic facility at West Morgan High School, said Trinity Mayor Vaughn GoodwinMore >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.More >>
Gardendale police confirm three people were shot and killed Wednesday morning in the 4100 block of Willow Bend Drive.More >>
Details still remain sparse days after a military plane came crashing down in Leflore County, Mississippi, killing 15 Marines and one sailor.More >>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.More >>
Former Sons of Guns reality star William Hayden pleaded no contest to two rape charges in Livingston Parish on Wednesday.More >>
