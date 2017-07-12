AL Army National Guard unit out of Decatur to deploy

The Alabama Army National Guard's 115th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, out of Decatur, has been called to active duty.

The unit will have a departure ceremony at Huntsville High School on Saturday, July 15 at 12 p.m.

Several hundred soldiers of the Guard's 115th Expeditionary Signal Battalion will be deploying to the U. S. Central Command area of responsibility and providing communications for units, as well as managing help desks and providing technical control facilities.

The 115th will conduct some additional training at a mobilization station before deploying overseas.

Civilian officials, as well as senior Alabama National Guardsmen, will attend the ceremony to send off the soldiers.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend to show their support for the soldiers and their families.

The Alabama National Guard has called more than 24,000 personnel to active duty since 9/11 and remains a top contributor among the nation's National Guard organizations.

