Huntsville’s Bridge Street Gymboree part of 350 store closure

Children's clothing retailer, Gymboree is set to close 350 stores after filing for bankruptcy.

Addressing the closure on their website, Gymboree states "as part of our court-supervised restructuring process, the Gymboree Corporation is taking necessary steps to strengthen our company as a whole by closing certain Gymboree and Crazy 8 brand stores.

Gymboree's Bridge Street Town Center location in Huntsville is listed as part of the closure. The second location in Huntsville's Parkway Place Mall will remain open.

The San Francisco-based company will still have more than 900 locations remaining open after the stores are shut down.

Gymboree filed for bankruptcy protection in June. Traditional retailers have been struggling to deal with strong competition from online companies and slowing mall traffic.

The closing sales at affected stores are scheduled to begin next Tuesday.

