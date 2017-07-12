MCSO conducting further investigation into Jennifer Powers disappearance

On the 9th anniversary of her disappearance, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced they are conducting a further investigation into the Jennifer Powers case.

Powers went missing on July 12, 2008. At the time she was missing, Governor Bob Riley signed a proclamation which offered a $5,000 reward to a private citizen who could provide information that would lead to an arrest and conviction of any person responsible for her disappearance.

On July 12, 2008, Powers' husband, Jason Powers, said he woke up in their Harvest home to notice she was gone without a note. She had left behind all her belongings - her purse, driver's license, and medication.

READ MORE: Investigators offer reward in missing person case

Now the sheriff's office says due to new evidence, a search warrant is being executed in the 100 block of Granto Road with the assistance of the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

Powers was born in 1979 and was last seen at her residence on Granto Road on July 12, 2008. She has since been declared legally deceased by the Probate Judge of Madison County.

Investigators say, the circumstances’ surrounding the disappearance of Powers has led the sheriff’s office to believe she is the victim of a homicide.

In 2015 Powers' family admitted she had a drug problem, but they were not prepared for or expecting an incident like this.

If anyone has any information of the whereabouts of Powers or any information regarding this homicide case, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48