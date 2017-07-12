Brother: Uncle, nephew involved in Morgan Co. fatal stabbing had fought before

Huntsville police are searching for a suspect in a deadly double shooting Tuesday afternoon.More >>
North Courtland protesters took the streets Tuesday night, demanding answers behind a recent double murder.More >>
A Gadsden man is in trouble in Boaz after a series of assaults.More >>
A fourth case of Vibrio Vulnificus has been confirmed by the mobile county health department. Health officials say a person contracted the bacteria at the end of June in Mobile Bay near the eastern tip of Dauphin Island.More >>
The Madison Police Department’s new police chief was sworn in Monday night at the city council meeting.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
A man accused of being involved in the 2009 disappearance of Brittanee Drexel will be in federal court in Charleston on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing in reference to a 2011 robbery he has already served time for.More >>
A South Carolina woman is in awe after a purse that vanished 25 years ago was reeled in on Lake Hartwell.More >>
The deputy called for help but nearby onlookers did not respond before other deputies arrived. State law says law enforcement officers trying to make an arrest can “call out the bystanders” for assistance.More >>
Brittany Jasmine ignored lifeguards' whistles ordering her to stop putting her son in danger by dunking him.More >>
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.More >>
Robinson Cano's 10th-inning homer off Wade Davis lifted the American League to a 2-1 All-Star win.More >>
Takata is adding a new type of air bag inflator to the nation's largest automotive recall. The company filed documents with the U.S. government adding 2.7 million vehicles to the recall.More >>
