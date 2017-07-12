Brother: Uncle, nephew involved in Morgan Co. fatal stabbing had fought before

Fighting was a regular occurrence for the two men involved in a stabbing last week, family members said.

A fight Thursday night ended when John Paul David Puckett Sr., 59, allegedly stabbed his nephew, James “Jamie” Paul Ward, 43, with a kitchen knife, court affidavits show. Ward died at the scene, and Puckett was charged with murder that night, police said.

“A couple months ago, they got into a big fight. Jamie swelled David’s eyes together. I went to make sure they were alright, and David said, ‘If Jamie ever comes on me again, I’ll kill him.’ I just thought he was talking crap,” said Robby Ward, Jamie Ward’s older brother.

The men have fought many times, and Robby Ward said both men had “a drinking problem.” He also said both men had been in prison multiple times.

“Once they get to drinking, they’ll fight anybody,” Ward said.

