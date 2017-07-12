Burning toilet paper causes house fire in Decatur

Decatur police and fire departments are investigating a house fire on Brandywine Lane Southeast that began Tuesday after someone burned toilet paper hanging in a tree, officials said.

Decatur Fire Chief Tony Grande said someone ignited toilet paper in effort to remove it from the tree, but the burning toilet paper blew onto the roof of the house at 1240 Brandywine Lane S.E.

It appeared the tree had been "rolled" with toilet paper as a prank, he said.

“The wind caught the burning toilet paper, it got on the roof and it burned into the house,” he said.

Grande was unsure if a resident of the home or a visiting family member started the fire.

