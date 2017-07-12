Educator Exchange Consignment sale offers classroom supplies for big discounts

Are you a teacher looking for discounted classroom supplies and decorations? Or a parent looking for early education books, games, and supplies for your preschooler?

You may want to stop by Providence Classical School over the next few days for the Educator Exchange consignment sale.

There's an entire gymnasium full of items at the Providence Classical school ranging all subjects, and things for pre-schoolers all the way up to 12th-graders.

The Educator Exchange's founder, Tracy Walker says that it's a great opportunity for teachers, but also parents who home school, or parents that want

to look for some flashcards, workbooks, or educational games for their pre-school age children.

Walker said she got the idea a few years ago after she'd left her job as a teacher, but didn't want to see all her supplies go to waste.

It's all at the Providence Classical School on East Clinton Avenue, The sale starts Wednesday, July 12 at 10 a.m., and runs through Saturday, July 15.

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Friday, July 14, 2017 - 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Walker says they will also be taking supply donations for Kids to Love's Davidson Farms. They will have boxes by the doors.

There are a Kids to Love posting on the Educator Exchange Facebook page which has supply lists for hygiene, cleaning supplies and pantry needs.

They would like shoppers to consider bringing items to us for Davidson Farms.

