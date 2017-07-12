Police ask for help in finding Haleyville man

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a young man who has not been seen in three weeks.

Officials said Jeremy Keith Abbott, 20, has not been seen or heard from since June 19.

“That’s not like him,” said his mother, Kim Asencio, who filed the missing person report with the Haleyville Police Department. “He has never gone more than three days without talking with me. None of his family or friends have heard from him.”

Asencio said her son was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Haleyville.

“I just want to know he’s all right,” she said.

Abbott is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

