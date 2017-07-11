North Courtland residents demand arrest in double murder case

People in North Courtland pressed for answers in the murders of Jimmy Bolding and James Madden. (Source: WAFF)

North Courtland protesters took the streets Tuesday night, demanding answers behind a recent double murder.

Dozens of residents marched to North Courtland’s city hall to express their frustration with the murders of two men killed on July 7.

They grilled Mayor Riley Evan for information on the murders of 34-year-old Jimmy Bolding and 41-year-old James Madden. The men were found shot to death inside a mobile home on Rosa Park Street.

Protesters marched from that area to City Hall, chanting, “No justice, no peace.”

Bolding's cousin, Trina Bolding, said he buried his mother the day he was murdered.

“My first cousin, he lost his mom the same night that this incident took place,” she said. “He just buried his mom that evening and that night, he got killed.”

Neighbors grilled Evans about the investigation and requested officers beef up patrols in the area.

“We want someone to be arrested for this murder of these two individuals,” said Trina Bolding. “All we're asking for is the community to come together and the law enforcement to work with us and the family. We just need justice. We need answers.”

Evans told the crowd that more officers will be patrolling the neighborhood where the two men were murdered. He also said North Courtland police officers are working with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office to make an arrest in the case.

“We're doing everything in our power to get to the bottom of this,” said Evans. “My police officers have been working day and night with the county."

