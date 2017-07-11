Man killed in double shooting in Huntsville

Huntsville police say a shooting victim drove to the Dollar General on Blue Spring Road. He was found dead in the vehicle. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police are searching for a suspect in deadly double shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police say two males were shot in an unspecified location. One of the victims drove to the Dollar General at the intersection of Blue Spring Road and Mastin Lake Road. He died in the car before help arrived.

Officers said he was in his 20s. His name has not yet been released.

The other victim drove himself to the hospital. He is being questioned.

Police are still trying to confirm the shooting location.

Police have several leads on a suspect, but no one is in custody at this time.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation and may have been drug-related.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48