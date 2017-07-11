Male shot dead in car at Dollar General in north Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Male shot dead in car at Dollar General in north Huntsville

Huntsville police investigate a fatal crime scene at Dollar General on Blue Spring Road. (Source: WAFF) Huntsville police investigate a fatal crime scene at Dollar General on Blue Spring Road. (Source: WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville police confirm a male was shot and killed outside the Dollar General at the intersection of Blue Spring Road and Mastin Lake Road.

Police say he was shot inside his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police have leads on a suspect, but no one is in custody at this time.

We will bring you updates from the scene.

