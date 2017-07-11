Huntsville teen facing capital murder charges after shooting

Huntsville police say a shooting victim drove to the Dollar General on Blue Spring Road. He was found dead in the vehicle. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police arrested an 18-year-old man they say is responsible for a deadly shooting that happened around 5:30 on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators tell us, Terrance Rodgers is charged with capital murder after they say a 20-year-old man was found shot to death in the chest in the area of Alice Drive and Mt. Vernon Road.

One of the victims drove to the Dollar General at the intersection of Blue Spring Road and Mastin Lake Road. He died in the car before help arrived. Police identified that victim as 20-year-old Antonio Melson.

Shortly after officers received a call of a second shooting victim, identifed as Terrance Rodgers, at Crestwood Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

After a follow-up investigation, it was determined that Melson and Rodgers were in a car in the area of Alice Drive and Mt. Vernon Road conducting a drug transaction when an altercation started and Rodgers shot Melson.

Investigators say Rodgers was struck in the hand during the shooting but his injuries were not serious.

He's been charged with capital murder. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48