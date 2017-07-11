2 shot, 1 killed in north Huntsville

Huntsville police say two people were shot - one fatally - somewhere in north Huntsville.More >>
A Gadsden man is in trouble in Boaz after a series of assaults.More >>
A fourth case of Vibrio Vulnificus has been confirmed by the mobile county health department. Health officials say a person contracted the bacteria at the end of June in Mobile Bay near the eastern tip of Dauphin Island.More >>
The Madison Police Department’s new police chief was sworn in Monday night at the city council meeting.More >>
Morgan County Schools could break ground as early as this month on a $6.8 million athletic facility at West Morgan High School, said Trinity Mayor Vaughn GoodwinMore >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...More >>
A Phenix City bank employee got quite the scare Monday when taking a trip to the restroom.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>
Fifteen Marines and one Navy Corpsman died in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon.More >>
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant warns people not to remove the debris from the area where a Marine Corps airplane crashed on Monday afternoon, killing all 16 people on board.More >>
A South Carolina woman is in awe after a purse that vanished 25 years ago was reeled in on Lake Hartwell.More >>
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."More >>
