2 shot, 1 killed in north Huntsville

Huntsville police say a shooting victim drove to the Dollar General on Blue Spring Road. He was found dead in the vehicle. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police say two people were shot - one fatally - somewhere in north Huntsville.

Police say the victim who died drove to the Dollar General at the intersection of Blue Spring Road and Mastin Lake Road. His body was found in the car.

Police say the shooting did not happen at the store but at another location. The shooting location is not yet known.

The other victim drove himself to the hospital. He is being questioned.

Police have several leads on a suspect, but no one is in custody at this time.

Investigators believe it was drug-related.

We will bring you updates from the scene.

