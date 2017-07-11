Albertville hosting Marshall County's Paint-Out exhibit

The Albertville Chamber of Commerce showcasing special artwork of the Brindlee and Sand Mountain areas.

Albertville kicked off a celebration Tuesday evening for their turn hosting the Marshall County Paint-Out exhibit. This is a traveling art display that commemorates Alabama’s bicentennial and the "Year of Exploring Our Places."

Jennifer Palmer with the Albertville Chamber of Commerce said visitors will be able to see familiar landmarks from all over Marshall County done by local and state artists.

"We have the Hogan Jackson house, which is a very historic home here in downtown Albertville, and also the depot, which has survived of course two tornadoes here in Albertville so it's a historic feature, as well as the Guntersville Dam," said Palmer.

"There's a church from Arab. There is a building in the historic district in Arab that is just fabulous. The original Arab High School is in there," she said.

The Albertville Chamber of Commerce will continue hosting the Marshall County Paint-Out exhibit until Aug. 20 before it moves on to the next stop in Arab.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48