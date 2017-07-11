Boaz seeks to sell former elementary school property

A former Boaz elementary school is now on the chopping block.

Residents say the school on Sparks Avenue is an eyesore. Mayor David Dyar said a group tried to save the building more than 10 years ago but those efforts failed so the building has sat for 10 years.

With its boarded windows and decaying wood, Dyar said it's time to part with the historic building, which used to be the Boaz Elementary School. Dyar feels if the property is sold, the new owner will be able renovate the property and encourage others in the neighborhood to beautify their property.

The former school sits on just over five acres of land.

Dyar hopes they can sell it in the next couple of months.

"We are going to put it on the market. We will accept sealed bids and hopefully whoever buys it will turn it into something that will increase the value of the property," said Dyar.

Dyar said the city council is expected to address the issue when they meet again on June 24.

