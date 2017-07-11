Small number of Fyffe residents voted in wrong district for nearly 15 years

A handful of residents in DeKalb County have been voting in the wrong district for nearly 15 years. Now county leaders are working on fixing the problem.

County officials say it's been an inadvertent mistake, but that mistake has resulted in people voting in District 2 when they should have been voting in District 4.

The DeKalb County Commission is now working to bring approximately seven households into District 4. They should have been included in the 2003 redistricting.

County administrator Matt Sharp said the commission used the 2000 census maps to include all Fyffe residents in 2003. Seven households were annexed into the city and were not on the county census maps, so they were missed during the redistricting process.

"What we'll do at the next meeting, we'll have a public meeting to formally make this move to move those people officially into District 4 where the intent was supposed to be even though it was inadvertently left out," Sharp said.

The county commission meets on July 25 to rectify the problem.

If the changes are made, the corrections will go into effect for the 2018 election cycle.

