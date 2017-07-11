Moulton woman killed in accident after striking cow in Lawrence Co.

A single-vehicle crash at 10:35 p.m. on Monday, July 10 claimed the life of a Moulton woman.

Troopers tell us Kimberly Adams Hood, 51, was killed when the BMW 2.5i she was driving struck a cow and overturned.

Hood was the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director from 2008 - 2012.

Troopers tell us Hood was not using a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the Lawrence County Medical Center.

The crash occurred on Alabama 24, near the 47-mile marker, eight miles west of Moulton.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

