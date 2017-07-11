Lyft to begin operating at Huntsville International Airport

You will soon be able to call on a ride-sharing service for a ride to and from the Huntsville International Airport.



Lyft, which began its service in Huntsville a little over four months ago, will be allowed to pick up passengers from the airport.

"We're excited to announce our agreement with Huntsville International Airport and for passengers to be able to enjoy Lyft's affordable, reliable rides. We want to thank HSV leadership and staff for their work to expand modern transportation options for travelers," said Don Griffin, Lyft's Business Development Manager

The popular app-based service is the fastest growing ride-sharing company in the U.S. and is available in more than 350 communities and 220 airports.



Lyft's primary competitor, Uber, is still not cleared for airport pickups.



The potential savings depends on how long you plan to leave your car at the airport. Huntsville International currently offers overnight parking ranging from $8 to $24 per day depending on if you choose covered or open-air parking.

A Lyft ride from downtown Huntsville to the airport will cost you around $30 according to estimatefares.com.

"This agreement provides our customers more choices to and from the airport while establishing an operating framework that meets the needs of Lyft, our existing ground transportation providers, and the airport, " said Huntsville International Airport Executive Director Rick Tucker said. "We know that this is a service that our patrons have wanted and so we are pleased to have this agreement in place."

The airport has a designated Lyft pick-up area for passengers that would like to use the service. This area will be alongside the hotel shuttles in front of baggage claim.

Lyft also has a partnership in place with Delta so that customers can earn Delta® SkyMiles® on every Lyft ride. For more information about Lyft click here .

