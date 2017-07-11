Josolyn - Heart Gallery of Alabama

Josolyn, born October 2005, is a smart child. She has a “big heart” and is nurturing to others.

She enjoys playing her Nintendo DS and going to church. She loves to eat, particularly sweets.

Josolyn needs a family that is patient and will provide the consistent structure and unconditional love.

For more on Josolyn click here .

