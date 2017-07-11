Curtis H. - Heart Gallery of Alabama

Curtis was born in September of 2002. He loves to play basketball, swim at the pool, play card games and play on his tablet.

If Curtis was able to plan a day all about him he would do a variety of things. He would want to play cards, basketball, and on his tablet.

He would want to perform magic tricks and go out to eat. Curtis is currently in middle school and is in a self-contained special education class. His favorite subject is Physical Education.

For more on Curtis click here .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48