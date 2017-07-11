Town Creek man charged with trading VA meds for sex

A Town Creek man has been charged with receiving medication from the Veteran's Association and then trading it for sexual favors with multiple women.

Town Creek Police Chief Jerry Garrett said Gregory Briscoe, 57, of 1868 Rosecrest Circle, Town Creek, was charged with two felony counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance after the investigation showed he had been trading the medication for sex for some time.

Garrett said the police department believes Briscoe traded the hydrocodone, nerve pills and sleeping pills with numerous women for sexual favors, but have only been able to track down two women Briscoe dealt with at this point.

