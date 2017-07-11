Shoals Crisis Center is out of funds

The Shoals Crisis Center lacks funding to respond to sexual assault victims, the agency announced on a Facebook post.

However, Kenneth Boswell, director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), which distributes the funds, said this would not affect service to victims.

The post from Shoals Crisis Center Executive Director Samantha Belville, which was made Sunday, states the agency, which used to be called Rape Response, is not receiving funds through ADECA.

"It is with deep regret that we have been forced to stop responding to victims of sexual assault, due to no longer receiving funding through ADECA," the post states.

It goes on to say they are attempting to obtain emergency funding, and have contacted Gov. Kay Ivey's office "but our plea was denied."

"Now, victims and their families will have to travel to Huntsville," the post states. "We are appealing this ruling to the attorney general's office. For now, we are researching options to continue our services to the community, which we have been providing for over 25 years."

Read more at Times Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48