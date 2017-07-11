Franklin County Development Committee funds requests

Red Bay Police Chief Jana Jackson said advances in technology are helpful in law enforcement, but they are also expensive.

“Every department wants to have the latest equipment to help the officers do their jobs the best they can,” she said. “That equipment is costly, and for small departments, they just have to do without sometimes.”

She said grants provide a lot of the funding necessary for equipment upgrades.

The department recently received $1,200 from the Franklin County Development Committee to be used for a computer voice analyzer.

“We had an older model, but having this new one is going to be beneficial for the department,” Jackson said.

