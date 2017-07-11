Decatur restaurant owner set for September trial on murder charge

A Decatur restaurant owner is scheduled to go to trial Sept. 18 on a charge of murder.

Scott Doyle Dutton, 34, of Decatur, pleaded not guilty in May to the shooting death of 27-year-old Josh McLemore in June 2016 outside Dutton's Eighth Street Southwest home.

Dutton, who owns Downtown Dawgs in Decatur, is free on $50,000 bail.

In a sworn affidavit, Decatur Police Sgt. George Silvestri said witnesses told investigators that Dutton began the altercation with McLemore, who was unarmed.

At one point, witnesses said, Dutton struck McLemore in the face and produced a handgun that was concealed on his person, firing one round at McLemore’s feet and another into his abdomen, Silvestri swore.

Dutton’s attorney, Carl Cole, said his client acted in self-defense against a much larger person who was trained in combat and was waiting in Dutton's driveway when he arrived home.

