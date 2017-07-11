Somerville woman who murdered own mother set for sentencing

A Somerville woman convicted in the 2014 murder of her own mother will face sentencing Sept. 6, according to court records.

Kristina Kandis Huber, 26, of Somerville was to face sentencing in May for the murder of her mother, 45-year-old Melissa Ann Huber, but her attorney sought a delay, saying he needed more time to obtain records concerning the younger Huber's prior treatment for mental and psychological disorders.

A jury in March convicted Huber of shooting and killing her mother with a .22-caliber firearm in January 2014 at their Somerville home.

Read more at Decatur Daily .

