Huntsville City Schools looking at pushing back high school start times

The later your teens that are driving to school, the safer the roads. It allows Huntsville City Schools to run more efficient bus routes and studies have shown a later start, is better for the brain.

Keith Ward, spokesman for Huntsville City Schools says an 8:30 start time would offer a safer commute for those students driving to school, by keeping them off the roads during the peak of the morning rush hour.

Right now, all Huntsville City Schools start at 8 a.m., but having the high schools start at 8:30 would offer more flexibility and efficiency for morning bus routes for all students.

And finally, Ward says that studies show a later start time, even by just a half hour, helps students do better in the classroom and that extra sleep really show in the form of improved standardized test scores.

Now the district is still looking at the plan and how it could affect you and your kids. If you want to hear for yourself more about the plan, The school board will be talking about it Tuesday night at their meeting at the Annie Mertz Center, that starts at 4:30.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48