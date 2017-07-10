New Madison police chief outlines plans for department

The Madison Police Department’s new police chief was sworn in Monday night at the city council meeting. Chief David Jernigan was supported by family, friends and other officers during the ceremony.

For the six days he’s been on the job, Jernigan said he's been meeting and getting to know the department’s employees and officers. He said he's laying the foundation to improve community policing and engagement by bringing ideas and experience from his former employee, the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

"I'm going to bring some stuff that we did over at the sheriff's department,” Jernigan said. “We started, last Friday, a Twitter account and a Nextdoor account, the social media application for neighborhoods. That's the way that reinforces our community policing to get the word out to let everybody know how we're keeping neighborhoods safe."

Jernigan said he's also focusing on the upcoming city budget.

He plans to focus on hiring more officers for two areas of the city.

“Expansion west of County Line Road and also Towne Madison, which is off of Zeirdt Road, those are two things that we have to plan for ahead of time to make sure we have enough resources,” said Jernigan. “We'd like to be able to ask for some additional help. With that comes police cars and weapons, training and things of that nature.”

Jernigan is encouraging Madison City citizens to follow the department on Twitter and create a Nextdoor account.

