Man accused of robbing, punching 3 people in the face in Boaz

A Gadsden man is in trouble in Boaz after a series of assaults.

28-year-old Justin Allen is charged with robbery and assault.

It's a strange story coming out of Boaz. Boaz police admit it's a bizarre set of circumstances and have no idea why the man would go around punching people in the face.

Boaz police were called to the Family Dollar on Saturday just before noon on a robbery call. They found a male had been punched in the face and money was stolen from his wallet. While at the scene, they found another male who had also been punched in the face by the man.

Police say the two men recognized the suspect as a coworker but said they have never had any trouble with him.

Meanwhile, officers then got a call of an assault at a store just down the road.

Justin Allen was arrested a short distance away from the store.

“The caller stated that a black male had entered the store, approached him, and the owner asked if he could help him. He cursed at him, yelled some obscenities, punched him in the face, leaves the store, doesn't take anything," said Boaz Police Department Deputy Chief Josh Gaskin.

Allen was placed in the Marshall County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

