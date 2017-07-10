Jackson County teen faces judge on murder charges

A Jackson County teen faced a judge on murder charges Monday.

18-year-old Hank Thomas Blizzard is accused of stabbing 20-year-old Timothy Daniel Mullican to death. Sheriff's officials are releasing few details and at this point in time do not have a motive.

Blizzard appeared before a Jackson County judge Monday afternoon for an initial appearance.

Sheriff's officials believe Blizzard and Mullican may have been planning to meet near the intersection of County Road 107 and the entrance to a rock quarry in Skyline on Sunday. That's where investigators believed the stabbing happened just before noon.

Blizzard was found in a wooded area near the quarry.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Chuck Phillips said Mullican tried to get help after getting stabbed but ultimately died of the injury.

"He was able to drive a couple hundred yards and make it to the residence. He seen those folks outside, I guess, and he pulled in there and was waving at them to get their attention but he was unable to speak," said Phillips.

Blizzard is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Mullican's body has been sent to the Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

