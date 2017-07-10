SEC Media Day 1: Tennessee preview

Morgan County Schools could break ground as early as this month on a $6.8 million athletic facility at West Morgan High School, said Trinity Mayor Vaughn GoodwinMore >>
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a murder just before 11 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Officials with the Natchez Trace Parkway say a TN man was arrested after being identified as the person who struck a cyclist on the parkway and kept going.More >>
Huntsville Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian early Sunday morning.More >>
Huntsville police have charged 57-year-old Dennis Hammond with murder following a weekend traffic accident on Jordan Lane.More >>
Tempe Police say they arrested a man for walking around a Walmart naked.More >>
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
The grandfather said the Maryland family hit some hard times recently. They've been living in a van parked in a Motel 6 lot.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
An 89-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were severely beatenMore >>
The physical evidence at the apartment where a 3-year-old boy allegedly accidentally shot and killed himself does not match the story the father told Memphis Police Department, according to MPD.More >>
A 4-year-old child and woman were wounded in a shooting in Birmingham Sunday afternoon.More >>
First-year LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will lead off the media days on Monday, July 10 at the Hyatt's Winfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
