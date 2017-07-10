Huntsville man charged with reckless murder of pregnant woman

Huntsville police charged 57-year-old Dennis Hammond with reckless murder on Monday morning following a weekend traffic accident on Jordan Lane.

Investigators tell us the accident claimed the life of Danetria Rice, 29 of Huntsville.

Police tell us Rice was the passenger in a car traveling north on Jordan Lane near Sportsman Lane around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Hammond was driving south on Jordan Lane and crossed over the turn lane and struck Rice’s vehicle head-on.

Police tell us Rice was pregnant and was transported to the hospital for treatment but passed away from her injuries. The baby survived but is in critical condition.

Investigators say, Hammond appeared to be under the influence and was treated and released from the hospital.

He was arrested and charged with reckless murder. The investigation is ongoing.

