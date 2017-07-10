Decatur Utilities to close Washington Street for road work

Crews from Decatur Utilities Gas and Water Wastewater Group will be working on Washington Street Monday, July 10 until 4 p.m.

Crews will be working in the area between Davis Street and Sixth Street.

During that time, portions of Washington Street will be closed.

Please be aware of traffic control in the area and crews present in the work zone.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48