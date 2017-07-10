Property chosen for sports complex has history of sinkholes

A Limestone County property chosen as the potential location for a multi-sport complex and event center has a history of sinkholes.

The Decatur City Council approved a $16,500 economic feasibility study last week, to be conducted by Sports Facility Advisory, of Clearwater, Florida, for a sports complex on roughly 300 acres at the northwest corner of Alabama 20 and Bibb Garrett Road.

Mayor Tab Bowling said the landowners — Fennell-Speake Limited Partnership and Fennell-Noble Limited Partnership — agreed to pay for a retail gap study to show how much retail sales tax revenue must be generated to pay for the sports complex.

An architect’s rendering presented by Bowling to the council shows eight baseball/softball fields, an event center, two hotels, two anchor stores and six smaller stores.

The drawing also includes exits off Alabama 20 to the sports complex on the north side of the highway and to undeveloped land, known as the Sweetwater property, on the south side.

