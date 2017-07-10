Summer's not a time of rest for Shoals area schools

If you think summer's a time of rest for area school personnel, think again.

School officials say summer is the busiest time of the year as they prepare for the 10-month school year in just eight weeks.

"I always have to laugh when people ask what we do all summer," said Sheffield Superintendent Keith Lankford.

"It's more like, what don't we do?"

The only missing factor during June and July in local schools is students filling the hallways. Even that seems to be happening earlier and earlier.

"Students really only have June and July out, which means our custodians and administrators are particularly busy at that time, painting, restoring floors, doing all those things that require an empty building. It's amazing to see how a school transforms in what basically amounts to 30 days."

Shoals area school systems work on a summer schedule of longer days, Monday through Thursday.

