Summer's not a time of rest for Shoals area schools

Morgan County Schools could break ground as early as this month on a $6.8 million athletic facility at West Morgan High School, said Trinity Mayor Vaughn GoodwinMore >>
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a murder just before 11 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Officials with the Natchez Trace Parkway say a TN man was arrested after being identified as the person who struck a cyclist on the parkway and kept going.More >>
Huntsville Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian early Sunday morning.More >>
The Decatur school board apparently violated the state's Open Meetings Act as it was finalizing the contract for Michael Douglas, according to an attorney with the Alabama Press Association.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Jerell Ketron Eugene White, 22, was found in a pond near Pleasant Road around 9 a.m. Saturday.More >>
