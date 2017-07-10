Hartselle to release superintendent finalists this week

The Hartselle school board is expected to get the five finalists for its vacant superintendent’s position this week and likely will have a replacement for Vic Wilson before school starts in August, school leaders said.

The pool of applicants includes current employees. School system attorney Woody Sanderson, of Lanier Ford Shaver and Payne in Huntsville, is helping the board select finalists, said board member Dr. James Joy.

“It’s our plan to get this complete before students return,” Joy said.

Wilson, who became the district’s superintendent in 2013, left June 30 to become executive director of the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools, a Montgomery-based membership organization that focuses on promoting education and helping school systems with professional development.

William Booth, an employee in the school system for 52 years and the state’s all-time winningest baseball coach, is being paid $2,500 per month to serve as interim superintendent.

Wilson’s annual pay was $147,000, but school board President Randy Sparkman said the posted minimum salary is $120,000.

