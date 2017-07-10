Florence program offers financial counseling

Andy Wallace likes to use the term "bread and butter" when discussing local clients he is seeking for a free service provided by HOPE Inside SunTrust.

"The bread and butter of this community, to a large degree, are in that moderate income bracket," said Wallace, financial well-being coach. "These are folks who keep our community moving, and keep commerce moving in this area."

Too often, they also are the group that struggles to live paycheck to paycheck. Officials with the HOPE Inside program want to change that.

"Our job is to say, 'OK, you can make a living on that, plan a future on that, have emergency funds, send your kids to college,'" Wallace said. "You don't have to lay awake at night wondering if you can pay your car note or mortgage. You don't have to feel judged when you walk into a bank."

Operation HOPE Inside provides counseling on numerous matters, including credit and money management, home-ownership preparedness, and small-business endeavors. The service is free and open to anyone, even those who don't bank at SunTrust.

Read more at Times Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48