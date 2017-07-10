New recreation facilities planned, new school possible for Trinity

Morgan County Schools could break ground as early as this month on a $6.8 million athletic facility at West Morgan High School, said Trinity Mayor Vaughn Goodwin.

The roughly 36,000-square-foot facility will provide an additional competition gymnasium for the school, which has one gym serving grades 5-12, and could pave the way for a new high school in the rural town.

The project is one of several in the works or being proposed for the region, including new soccer fields in Trinity. In addition, Athens and Priceville each want to build a recreation complex, and Decatur will study the possibility of a multi-sports complex and events center on Alabama 20.

At West Morgan High, other facility amenities included weight rooms, coaches’ offices, locker rooms, concession areas and a community storm shelter. The facility is slated to open in fall 2018.

Goodwin, an educator and assistant girls basketball coach at the school, is hopeful the project will lead to residential growth in the town, which has a seen a nearly 8 percent population increase since 2010.

