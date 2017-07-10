Decatur City Schools used emails to finalize Douglas' contract

The Decatur school board apparently violated the state's Open Meetings Act as it was finalizing the contract for Michael Douglas, according to an attorney with the Alabama Press Association.

Emails The Decatur Daily obtained through a public records request show board members were communicating as a quorum about details of Douglas’ contract.

“If the board members are deliberating on a matter that comes up for a vote — whether it’s through email or text messages — it’s a meeting,” said Dennis Bailey, who represents the APA out of Montgomery.

The Open Meetings Act forbids government bodies from exchanging information in secret as a group that can be used to influence or decide a vote. Violating the Act is a misdemeanor offense, and elected officials may be fined $1,000 or half their monthly compensation, whichever is less, Bailey said.

