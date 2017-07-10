City of Madison to swear in new police chief - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

City of Madison to swear in new police chief

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
MADISON, AL (WAFF) -

The city of Madison will make things official with its new police chief on Monday night.

City leaders will swear in David Jernigan Monday at 6 p.m. at the council chambers.

Jernigan previously served as the Madison County Chief Deputy. 

