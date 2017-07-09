TN man arrested after striking cyclist on Natchez Trace, leaving the scene

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a murder just before 11 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Officials with the Natchez Trace Parkway say a TN man was arrested after being identified as the person who struck a cyclist on the parkway and kept going.More >>
Huntsville Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian early Sunday morning.More >>
Despite a cold front passing through the Valley yesterday, highs still made it into the 90s this afternoon.More >>
The Decatur City Council is looking into the possibility of a building a new multi-sports athletic complex, an event center, and retail businesses along Highway 20 in Limestone County.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
Donald Trump's eldest son says he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer shortly after his father clinched the GOP nomination, hoping to get information helpful to the campaign.More >>
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office has arrested a man in connection to a string of arsons at three Walmart stores.More >>
