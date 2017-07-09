18-year-old charged with murder of Hytop man

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a murder just before 11 a.m. Sunday.

The murder took place on County Road 107.

According to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, 18-year-old Hank Blizzard is the only suspect in the murder of 20-year-old Timothy Daniel Mullican of Hytop.

Blizzard was arrested and has been charged with murder.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

