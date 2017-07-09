Oakwood University Aeolians Choir wins world title

The Oakwood University Aeolians Choir won the World Choir Title at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, a festival that took place in Wales over the last week.

Along with receiving the best choir award, their director, Dr. Jason Ferdinand, was named Outstanding Director of the World Choral Festival.

The competition began on July 3 and concluded July 9.

According to the event’s website, the festival started in 1947 as a festival to celebrate “Peace and Harmony” that showcases some of the world’s greatest musical talents.

Each year over 4,000 performers and as many as 50,000 visitors from around the globe descend on the small Welsh town to sing and dance for international peace and friendship.

The winner of the competition receives the covenant Pavarotti Trophy and 3,000 euros.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48