Safer Birth in Bama hosting diaper drive

The nonprofit Safer Birth in Bama is hosting a diaper drive to benefit One Place of the Shoals and Safe Place.

Both organizations assist women and children in domestic violence situations.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the drive started Friday and will run through the end of the week.

The goal is to provide enough diapers to last through the end of the year.

Diapers in size one and up will be collected through Friday at all CB&S Banks, Bluewater Massage Therapy in Sheffield and at Earthside in Florence.

For more information on this event, visit the Times Daily website.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48