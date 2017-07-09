Free solar workshop in Huntsville this week

Huntsville Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian early Sunday morning.More >>
Huntsville Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian early Sunday morning.More >>
UNA Police Chief Kevin Gillilan confirms there was an early morning shooting involving a campus police officer near the UNA campus.More >>
UNA Police Chief Kevin Gillilan confirms there was an early morning shooting involving a campus police officer near the UNA campus.More >>
Authorities recovered the body of an 18-year-old man at High Falls Park this afternoon. Park officials report witnesses saw the teen jump from the top of the waterfall and hit his head on the way down.More >>
Authorities recovered the body of an 18-year-old man at High Falls Park this afternoon. Park officials report witnesses saw the teen jump from the top of the waterfall and hit his head on the way down.More >>
A few isolated storms are possible through the late afternoon and this evening. The highest chances are east of I-65, but even there many areas will remain dry.More >>
A few isolated storms are possible through the late afternoon and this evening. The highest chances are east of I-65, but even there many areas will remain dry.More >>
Authorities say a police pursuit turned deadly for a suspected car thief Friday afternoon.More >>
Authorities say a police pursuit turned deadly for a suspected car thief Friday afternoon.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.More >>
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>