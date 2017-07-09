Free solar workshop in Huntsville this week

Energy Alabama is teaching businesses and homeowners how to take advantage of cost-effective solar in Huntsville.

On Thursday, July 13, they are hosting a workshop at Huntsville West near Lowe Mill. Businesses will learn from energy experts exactly how to make the switch to solar.

The workshop will provide helpful information about tax credits, depreciation and utility programs.

The event is free to attend and lunch will be provided. Attendees can bring a recent utility bill and the on-site experts will provide a preliminary analysis to determine is solar is a good fit for their home or business.

The workshop begins at 11 a.m. and concludes at 12:30 p.m.

For more information about this topic, please contact Daniel Tait by phone at (256) 303-7773 or via email.

Click here to register for this event.

