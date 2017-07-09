Huntsville Police searching for hit-and-run driver - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Police searching for hit-and-run driver

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
Connect
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian early Sunday morning. 

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on University Dr. near the intersection of Henderson Rd. 

A woman was attempting to cross the road when she was struck by a car believed to be a dark-colored Nissan Altima (2002-04). 

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition. 

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Huntsville Police Department at (256) 722-7100. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly