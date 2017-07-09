Huntsville Police searching for hit-and-run driver

Huntsville Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on University Dr. near the intersection of Henderson Rd.

A woman was attempting to cross the road when she was struck by a car believed to be a dark-colored Nissan Altima (2002-04).

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Huntsville Police Department at (256) 722-7100.

