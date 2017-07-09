Hit-and-run driver turns himself in to police

Police have charged a Huntsville man with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident after that happened early Sunday morning.

Investigators say 21-year-old Dijuan Roach-Donald fled the scene after striking a pedestrian around 4:30 a.m. on University Drive near the intersection of Henderson Road.

A woman was attempting to cross the road when she was struck by the car. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators say Roach-Donald turned himself in to police on Monday.

