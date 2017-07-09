Woman shot by UNA police in fair condition

UNA Police Chief Kevin Gillilan confirms there was an early morning shooting involving a campus police officer near the UNA campus on Sunday.

Troopers tell us that 28-year-old Jessica Lashae Dye of Florence was the person shot and she is in fair condition.

The incident began at 2:43 a.m. on Sunday morning when an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple traffic violations at the intersection of Pine and Irvine Avenues.

We’re told that during the course of the stop the officer learned the female suspected was wanted and tried to get her to exit the vehicle.

At that point, the suspect tried to hit the officer with her car. The officer then fired multiple shots at the suspect.

The driver then fled the scene before striking a telephone pole at the intersection of Pine and College Streets. She was then taken to ECM to be treated for her injuries.

The officer is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

SBI continues to investigate.

