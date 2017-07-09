Woman shot by UNA police in fair condition

Morgan County Schools could break ground as early as this month on a $6.8 million athletic facility at West Morgan High School, said Trinity Mayor Vaughn GoodwinMore >>
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a murder just before 11 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Officials with the Natchez Trace Parkway say a TN man was arrested after being identified as the person who struck a cyclist on the parkway and kept going.More >>
Huntsville Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian early Sunday morning.More >>
Huntsville police have charged 57-year-old Dennis Hammond with murder following a weekend traffic accident on Jordan Lane.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
Tempe Police say they arrested a man for walking around a Walmart naked.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."More >>
A high-speed car chase caught on camera Saturday night during the show Live PD has left many in the Midlands, and also across the nation, feeling very emotional.More >>
Jerell Ketron Eugene White, 22, was found in a pond near Pleasant Road around 9 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Officials with the Natchez Trace Parkway say a TN man was arrested after being identified as the person who struck a cyclist on the parkway and kept going.More >>
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
