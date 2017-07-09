Officer involved shooting overnight near UNA

UNA Police Chief Kevin Gillilan confirms there was an early morning shooting involving a police officer near the UNA campus.More >>
UNA Police Chief Kevin Gillilan confirms there was an early morning shooting involving a police officer near the UNA campus.More >>
Authorities recovered the body of an 18-year-old man at High Falls Park this afternoon. Park officials report witnesses saw the teen jump from the top of the waterfall and hit his head on the way down.More >>
Authorities recovered the body of an 18-year-old man at High Falls Park this afternoon. Park officials report witnesses saw the teen jump from the top of the waterfall and hit his head on the way down.More >>
A few isolated storms are possible through the late afternoon and this evening. The highest chances are east of I-65, but even there many areas will remain dry.More >>
A few isolated storms are possible through the late afternoon and this evening. The highest chances are east of I-65, but even there many areas will remain dry.More >>
Authorities say a police pursuit turned deadly for a suspected car thief Friday afternoon.More >>
Authorities say a police pursuit turned deadly for a suspected car thief Friday afternoon.More >>
A Madison County judge has determined that terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed is entitled to bond. However, that bond must be granted under conditions.More >>
A Madison County judge has determined that terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed is entitled to bond. However, that bond must be granted under conditions.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
A wild brawl caught on camera in Vicksburg. Police say the fight happened Thursday, dragging out to three different neighborhoods.More >>
A wild brawl caught on camera in Vicksburg. Police say the fight happened Thursday, dragging out to three different neighborhoods.More >>
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office has arrested a man in connection to a string of arsons at three Walmart stores.More >>
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office has arrested a man in connection to a string of arsons at three Walmart stores.More >>