Officer involved shooting overnight near UNA

UNA Police Chief Kevin Gillilan confirms there was an early morning shooting involving a police officer near the UNA campus.

The incident began at 2:43 a.m. when an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple traffic violations at the intersection of Pine and Irvine Avenues.

We’re told that during the course of the stop the officer learned the female suspected was wanted and tried to get her to exit the vehicle.

At that point the suspect tried to hit the officer with her car. The officer then fired multiple shots at the suspect.

The driver then fled the scene before striking a telephone pole at the intersection of Pine and College Streets. She was then taken to ECM to be treated for her injuries.

The officer is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

SBI continues to investigate.

