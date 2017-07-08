Decatur commissions study on sports complex with retail on Hwy 20

The Decatur City Council is considering building a new multi-sports athletic complex, an event center and retail businesses along Highway 20 in Limestone County.

The council has agreed to pay $16,500 to The Sports Facility Advisory of Clearwater, Florida, to conduct a feasibility study.

The property where the sports complex would sit is from the corner of Bibb Garrett Rd. and the closed Raceway gas station. The area sits right after I-565 becomes Hwy 20 and just off of I-65.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, who proposed the idea, said Saturday that the location would be a perfect spot. He said the growing travel sports industry is doing well for Decatur.

The Jack Allen Recreation Complex hosts tournaments, like the ultimate frisbee tournament happening there this weekend, that bring in people from out of the area. They stay at hotels, eat at restaurants and shop in local stores.

"We're located within four hours of 11 million Americans—11 million. So to be able to access our facility, if we can get the numbers to work on this, it's just really kind of easy," Bowling said.

Bowling added that the retail numbers are the key.

The property owner has agreed to have a retail gap study done to get an idea of how much business would be needed to generate enough tax revenue to support the athletic complex.

