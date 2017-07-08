Decatur commissions study on sports complex with retail on Hwy 20

Huntsville Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian early Sunday morning.More >>
Huntsville Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian early Sunday morning.More >>
Despite a cold front passing through the Valley yesterday, highs still made it into the 90s this afternoon.More >>
Despite a cold front passing through the Valley yesterday, highs still made it into the 90s this afternoon.More >>
The Decatur City Council is looking into the possibility of a building a new multi-sports athletic complex, an event center, and retail businesses along Highway 20 in Limestone County.More >>
The Decatur City Council is looking into the possibility of a building a new multi-sports athletic complex, an event center, and retail businesses along Highway 20 in Limestone County.More >>
The nonprofit Safer Birth in Bama is hosting a diaper drive to benefit One Place of the Shoals and Safe Place. Both organizations assist women and children in domestic violence situations.More >>
The nonprofit Safer Birth in Bama is hosting a diaper drive to benefit One Place of the Shoals and Safe Place. Both organizations assist women and children in domestic violence situations.More >>
Energy Alabama is teaching businesses and homeowners how to take advantage of cost-effective solar in Huntsville.More >>
Energy Alabama is teaching businesses and homeowners how to take advantage of cost-effective solar in Huntsville.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
Officials with the Natchez Trace Parkway say a TN man was arrested after being identified as the person who struck a cyclist on the parkway and kept going.More >>
Officials with the Natchez Trace Parkway say a TN man was arrested after being identified as the person who struck a cyclist on the parkway and kept going.More >>
According to Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, a man from Georgia was killed Saturday in a crop duster crash in Craighead County.More >>
According to Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, a man from Georgia was killed Saturday in a crop duster crash in Craighead County.More >>